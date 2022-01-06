DPIIT restarts control room to monitor delivery of essential goods

Amid a massive resurgence in Covid-19 cases, the industry department set up a monitoring and control room to ensure smooth transportation and delivery of essential goods across the country, effective January 5.

“Therefore as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various state governments/UTs,” an official statement said.

“In the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilization of resources, the same may be informed to this department can be given at the following telephone number/email: Telephone: (011) 23063554, 23060625. E-mail: dpiit-controlroom@gov.in,” it said.

The telephone numbers will remain functional from 9 AM to 9 PM with effect from 5 January, 2021. The issues reported by various stakeholders through this control room will be taken up with the concerned state governments.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had set up a control during the second wave of the pandemic in April last year. It had also ironed out difficulties being faced by various stakeholders due to regional lockdown and curfew imposed by various states and union territories.

Covid-19 cases have been rising rapidly over the last one week, due to the new super spreader variant Omicron. India reported more than 90,000 new cases over the 24 hours, according to health ministry data as on 6 January. Several states and union territories such as Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Delhi, among others have imposed curfews to curb the spread, although a lockdown is yet to be announced.