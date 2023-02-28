EAM Jaishankar, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky discuss bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister and Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday discussed opportunities in the domain of business, defence, space and education between the two countries.

"Welcomed Foreign Minister @JanLipavsky of Czech Republic today evening in New Delhi. Our long-standing are expanding with regular contacts. Discussed opportunities in business, defence; space; education; S & T and innovation domains," Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday.

The two also noted the advancing India-EU collaboration and convergence on the reliability of supply chains and digital trust and transparency.

"Noted the advancing India-EU collaboration & convergence on reliability of supply chains and digital trust & transparency. Agreed to continue our strong cooperation in multilateral forums. Exchanged views on developments in Europe and the Indo-Pacific, as well as global issues," the EAM further tweeted.

Jan Lipavsky on Sunday arrived in India for a three-day official visit which is supposed to provide further momentum to India- Czech Republic bilateral relations.

"Welcoming the Czech Foreign Minister @JanLipavsky as he arrives in India on a 3-day official visit. This visit will provide further momentum to India's bilateral relations with the Czech Republic," MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Sunday.

Jan Lipavsky is visiting India from February 26 to March 1.

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) release said that Lipavsky will during his India visit, attend the inaugural session of the India-EU Business and Sustainability Conclave on February 28.

During his visit to India, Jan Lipavsky will be accompanied by Czech Republic's Members of the Parliament, the Deputy Minister for Science, Research and Innovation and a high-level official and business delegation, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a recent release. Lipavsky will also hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister . The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues.

