UIDAI rolls out AI-based security mechanism for fingerprint authentication

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Monday rolled out a new security mechanism based on for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and faster detection of spoofing attempts.

The new two-factor/layer authentication has added extra checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts. The has developed the and machine learning (AI/ML) based security mechanism completely in-house.

The mechanism uses a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured. This will make Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure, the said.

By the end of December 2022, the cumulative number of Aadhaar authentication transactions had crossed 88.29 billion and clocking an average per day transactions of 70 million. A majority of them are fingerprint-based authentications, indicative of their usage and utility in daily lives. Authentication transactions have been witnessing an upward trend and they facilitate several welfare benefits and services.

“The move will be of immense use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It shall also benefit the bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements,” the said. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies.

The UIDAI head office and its regional offices are in touch with all entities for facilitating any user agency that may not have migrated yet to switch over to the new secured authentication mode at the earliest.

A constant engagement and due diligence of UIDAI with authentication user agencies (AUAs) were carried out to impress upon AUAs/ Sub AUAs the benefit of the new modalities. AUA is an entity engaged in providing Aadhaar-enabled services to Aadhaar number holders using authentication as facilitated by the authentication service agency. Sub-AUAs are agencies that use Aadhaar authentication to enable their services through an existing requesting entity. UIDAI has expressed its thanks to all the AUAs/Sub AUAs for their support and cooperation.