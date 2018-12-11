JUST IN
Economist Surjit Bhalla quits Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Eminent economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said that he had resigned as part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.

"I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.

 

 

 

The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.

December 11 2018

