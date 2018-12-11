Economist Surjit Bhalla quits Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council

-
Eminent economist and columnist Surjit Bhalla on Tuesday said that he had resigned as part-time member of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister(EAC-PM) on December 1.
"I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.
"I resigned as part-time member of PMEAC on December 1," Bhalla said on social networking site Twitter.
The EAC- PM is headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy. Economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi are other part-time members.
