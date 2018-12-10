Urjit Patel's resignation: What RBI, Modi govt locked horns over

-
ALSO READ
RBI vs govt: No Governor since 1935 seems to have understood 'independence'
RBI Governor Urjit Patel may not resign, calls board meeting on Nov 19
Banking crisis: RBI Central Board reasserts itself after decades
Top bureaucrat takes a subtle jibe at RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya
Govt vs RBI: Handle with dignity
-
During Urjit Patel’s tenure as governor, the Reserve Bank of India had run-ins with the government on a number of issues. Here are some of the instances:
Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance Bill 2017
Govt: Proposed a resolution corporation for financial firms in distress
RBI: Opposed various provisions, including the role of the corporation to avoid conflicts of jurisdiction
Economic capital framework
Govt: Review rules to allow RBI to part with more surplus funds to the government
RBI: Need a strong balance sheet to perform critical functions
Chairperson of Economic capital framework
Govt: Batted for former RBI governor Bimal Jalan
RBI: Wanted ex-RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan as the panel head
Regulatory powers over public, private banks
Govt: RBI has wide-ranging powers over PSBs
RBI: Regulatory powers over PSBs weaker than over private banks
Regulatory capital norms
Govt: Align them with global norms
RBI: Important to continue; any slack will be harmful
NBFC liquidity
Govt: Provide special refinance window and take other measures
RBI: Not a systematic issue; no need to act as lender of last resort for NBFCs
February 12 circular on NPAs
Govt: Dilute the norms to help power firms
RBI: No relaxation; duty-bound to resolve stressed assets in a time-bound manner
Norms for payments system
Govt:Proposed an independent payments regulatory board
RBI:Released a dissent note to say the board must remain within overall structure of RBI
RBI nominee on PSB boards
Govt: Gives us comfort
RBI: Our presence on boards is a conflict of interest
Governance reform in RBI
Govt: Need for participation of independent directors to ensure meetings are not closed doors
RBI: Governance structure robust; proposed minimal changes from its end
EXPERTS SPEAK
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU