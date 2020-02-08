Economy fundamentals strong; markets show faith in Budget 2020: Sitharaman

The economy is strong, foreign exchange reserve at its highest and investments from abroad continue steadily, said Finance Minister on Saturday as she defended the Union Budget’s proposals to lift growth.

The equity, bond and currency markets have done well after the Budget presentation on February 1, she said in Chennai in a speech to traders and industry associations. The Budget for fiscal 2020-21 proposed to boost the income of Indians and their purchasing power, in a bid to revive domestic economic growth that has slumped to its worst slowdown in more than a decade.

"We are sound in macroeconomics. Even though there are discussions on whether the economic growth has come down to 5 (per cent) or 6 (per cent) from 8 per cent, our base is strong as it was when it was 8 per cent growth. If not will the foreign exchange reserve be at the current level? It is higher than ever. Similarly, foreign direct investment is highest as never before. If it (the government’s work) is being criticised with a good intend to improve performance, it is good and we will return to the growth of eight per cent," she said.

People who blame Prime Minister for growth falling from 8 per cent to 5 per cent should consider that industries are coming to India in an unprecedented level, she said. "When international markets are fluctuating and and US-China trade war are impacting the markets, if one budget is able to maintain all these three markets in good level, it is only Narendra Modi's budget. So, the macroeconomic fundamentals are good and since the Budget has also been good, these three markets are doing well."

The Modi government responsibly used public funds and it was unlike the Congress-led government that gave bank loans to "uncles and brothers-in-law" when the economy was slowing down in 2008-2010, she said.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey, revenue secretary, Ministry of Finance, said that the new individual income tax proposals are helpful to the tax payers in many ways. He said that the Vivad se Viswas Scheme is expected to get passed by the Parliament this month and an electronic interface will be introduced where the tax payer can find out the details of their dispute and apply instantly for a settlement. He said that the duties of some of the Electric Vehicle components and medical devices are to promote make in India of those products, as per the Centre's plans.