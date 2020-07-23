Energy pricing: Centre may allow Chinese miners to bid in coal auctions

India will not block Chinese coal miners from bidding in the auction of coal mines for commercial mining. “Coal is not a strategic sector, so blocking them makes no sense,” said M Nagaraju, the nominated authority in the ministry of coal for administering the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, under which the government plans to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining next month.

The government has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the sector. Chinese firms like China Shenhua or China Coal Energy occupy four of the top 10 positions in the ...