Can GIFT City overcome the barrier of unpredictable policymaking?
Business Standard

Energy pricing: Centre may allow Chinese miners to bid in coal auctions

The first of a two-part series analyses how price signals have been planned in coal sector reforms

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee  |  New Delhi 

India will not block Chinese coal miners from bidding in the auction of coal mines for commercial mining. “Coal is not a strategic sector, so blocking them makes no sense,” said M Nagaraju, the nominated authority in the ministry of coal for administering the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, under which the government plans to auction 41 coal mines for commercial mining next month.

The government has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the sector. Chinese firms like China Shenhua or China Coal Energy occupy four of the top 10 positions in the ...

First Published: Thu, July 23 2020. 06:05 IST

