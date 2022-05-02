Energy security to be among key areas of talks during Modi's 3-nation visit

-
Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his visit to Europe comes at a time the region faces many challenges and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.
Modi begins his visit to the three countries on Monday. At a media briefing, newly appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said the overall focus of the talks will be to broaden the bilateral engagement, but noted that the situation in Ukraine is set to come up in his talks.
Kwatra said energy security has assumed greater significance in the backdrop of the current geopolitical developments.
Modi said he would be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Following that, Modi said, he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.
"On the way back to India, I will make a brief stopover in Paris, France for a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, President of France," Modi said.
“My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices. Through my engagements, I intend to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with our European partners, who are important companions in India's quest for peace and prosperity,” the prime minister said.
