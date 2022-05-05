Ensure India emerges as world's source of quality food grain: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
India targeting over 30-odd Russian-Ukrainian markets to ship local wheat
Russia-Ukraine crisis likely to impact UP's wheat procurement plan
FY23 wheat stock may be robust despite exports, free grain scheme extension
Egypt approves India as wheat supplier; to import about one million tonnes
Will India seize wheat export contracts missed by Russian-Ukraine?
-
Indian wheat and other agricultural products must be of high quality to be the world’s standard source for food, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told a review meeting on Thursday, indicating that the government might not immediately curb exports of the food grain.
Modi called upon government officials to help farmers after the meeting briefed him on India’s wheat supply, stock and exports. He was also appraised on the impact of high temperatures in the months of March-April 2022 on crop production, the status of procurement and export and also the prevailing market rates which are beneficial to farmers, an official statement said.
The meeting was attended by top officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and secretaries of the department of food, public distribution and agriculture.
On Wednesday, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey told reporters that though India’s wheat production in 2022-23 marketing is expected to fall by almost 5.7 per cent to 105 million tonnes from an earlier estimate of 111.32 million tonnes and official purchases are set to halve to just 19.5 million tonnes, but still it won’t impose any curbs on exports as year-end closing stocks are seen adequate after meeting all requirements.
Pandey said the agriculture ministry has revised the wheat production estimate downwards to 105 million tonnes for the 2021-22 crop year from 111.3 million tonnes earlier due to early onset of summer. India's wheat production stood at 109.59 million tonnes in the 2020-21 crop year (July-June).
Meanwhile, on procurement, the food secretary said that government's wheat procurement is expected to fall to 19.5 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year (April-March), much lower than the last year, due to several factors, including higher market prices of wheat in some states compared to the minimum support price (MSP), stocks being held by farmers and traders in anticipation of further price rise and lower production than estimated in some states.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU