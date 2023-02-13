Enthused by investment summit, Rajasthan going full throttle on industry

The government, enthused by last year’s summit, in which memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) for around Rs 11 trillion were signed, is going full tilt on industrial development.

Of the 4,192 MoUs and LoIs signed during the summit, around 2,035 MoUs have reached the implementation stage and others are in the advanced stage.

More than 900,000 people are expected to get employment in the state through these.

“To strengthen industrial infrastructure in the state, the government plans to spend Rs 400 crore on developing industrial areas,” a senior industries department official said.

“The state government last year had announced developing industrial areas in 96 sub-divisions and work is going on at a fast pace. Meanwhile, it has been planned to set up industrial areas in the remaining 50 sub-divisions that did not have these,” the official added.

The state government is planning to set up an air cargo in Udaipur, besides inland container depots in Bikaner and Pachpadra-Barmer.

The official said co-working space and workshops would be built at Rs 200 crore in areas belonging to State Industrial and Corporation to provide facilities to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The government is also planning to bring the Transit Housing Scheme in partnership with the industries department to provide residential facilities to labourers.

To promote handicrafts and handlooms, the state government is implementing the Integrated Cluster Development Scheme at Rs 25 crore in select clusters to promote leather products and embroidery.

A Centre for Excellence will be set up in Jaipur for blue pottery. Similarly, there will be Grameen Haats in Alwar and Pushkar.