JUST IN
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 82.73 vs US dollar on muted domestic trend
Enthused by investment summit, Rajasthan going full throttle on industry
Indian exporters boost euro hedges after rally to near two-year high
RBI rejects RTI seeking information on its correspondence with govt
Govt coping with Indonesia's restrictions on palm oil exports: Officials
Domestic PV sales up 17.23% in January as consumer sentiment improves: SIAM
India's seafood exports to reach all-time high of $8 bn despite hurdles
Indian refiners may buy Russian oil for domestic demand, export own: Report
71% Indians confident to retain jobs in 2023 despite global layoffs: Report
J&K govt approves Rs 329 crore project to be self reliant in mutton sector
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Indian exporters boost euro hedges after rally to near two-year high
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Enthused by investment summit, Rajasthan going full throttle on industry

More than 900,000 people are expected to get employment in the state through these

Topics
rajasthan | Investment | Rajasthan government

Anil Sharma  |  Jaipur 

funds, investments, market, investors, tax, filing

The Rajasthan government, enthused by last year’s investment summit, in which memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and letters of intent (LoIs) for around Rs 11 trillion were signed, is going full tilt on industrial development.

Of the 4,192 MoUs and LoIs signed during the summit, around 2,035 MoUs have reached the implementation stage and others are in the advanced stage.

More than 900,000 people are expected to get employment in the state through these.

“To strengthen industrial infrastructure in the state, the government plans to spend Rs 400 crore on developing industrial areas,” a senior industries department official said.

“The state government last year had announced developing industrial areas in 96 sub-divisions and work is going on at a fast pace. Meanwhile, it has been planned to set up industrial areas in the remaining 50 sub-divisions that did not have these,” the official added.

The state government is planning to set up an air cargo in Udaipur, besides inland container depots in Bikaner and Pachpadra-Barmer.

The official said co-working space and workshops would be built at Rs 200 crore in areas belonging to Rajasthan State Industrial and Investment Corporation to provide facilities to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The government is also planning to bring the Transit Housing Scheme in partnership with the industries department to provide residential facilities to labourers.

To promote handicrafts and handlooms, the state government is implementing the Rajasthan Integrated Cluster Development Scheme at Rs 25 crore in select clusters to promote leather products and embroidery.

A Centre for Excellence will be set up in Jaipur for blue pottery. Similarly, there will be Grameen Haats in Alwar and Pushkar.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.