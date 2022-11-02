JUST IN
Business Standard

Abuse of Liberalised Remittance Scheme for offshore betting under CBIC lens

Separate investigation on home-grown online gaming companies shows tax evasion of up to Rs 80,000 crore

Topics
betting | Reserve Bank of India | Central Board of Direct Taxes

Shrimi Choudhary  |  New Delhi 

online, betting, scam, frauds, match fixing
The revenue department is learnt to have prepared a list of these betting platforms

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has raised the red flag with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) being misused for betting overseas, which is not allowed and is resulting in significant tax evasion.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 22:45 IST

`
