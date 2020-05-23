ESIC social security scheme sees around 821,000 enrolments in March

-
ALSO READ
1.2 million new jobs created in September 2019, show ESIC payroll data
Job creation in Dec 2019 falls marginally from Nov to 1.2 mn: ESIC data
ESIC may cover gig economy workers as part of new Social Security Code Bill
1.24 mn jobs created in Oct, marginal rise from Sept: ESIC payroll data
PFRDA chief mulls separate trust to manage private sector pension funds
-
Around 821,000 new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020, against 1.18 million in the previous month, according to payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).
The data was part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. The report said gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 14.9 million during 2018-19. During the period September 2017 to March 2020, around 38.3 million new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.
ALSO READ: I-T department issues refunds worth Rs 26,000 cr to around 1.7 mn taxpayers
The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and pension fund regulator PFRDA. It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017. The report noted that gross new enrolments with ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 8.33 million.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU