ESIC social security scheme sees around 821,000 enrolments in March

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and pension fund regulator PFRDA.

During the period September 2017 to March 2020, around 38.3 million new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

Around 821,000 new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March 2020, against 1.18 million in the previous month, according to payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

The data was part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday. The report said gross enrolments of new subscribers with ESIC were 14.9 million during 2018-19. During the period September 2017 to March 2020, around 38.3 million new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, retirement fund body EPFO and pension fund regulator PFRDA. It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017. The report noted that gross new enrolments with ESIC during the September 2017-March 2018 period were 8.33 million.
First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 01:21 IST

