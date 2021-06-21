Estimation error?: Government estimates go awry when growth trends down

On May 31, the Ministry of Statistics and Planning (MOSPI) released its provisional GDP estimates for 2020-21 and fourth-quarter GDP figures. Given the muted growth in the third and fourth quarter, the country’s GDP, according to MOSPI, contracted 7.3 per cent—the first time in four decades.

However, the numbers were still a surprise as the second estimates released in February had indicated an 8 per cent contraction for the economy. While projections from RBI and others highlight a bounce back in 2021-22, the data for 2020-21 is subject to three more revisions over the ...