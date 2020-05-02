Even after partial easing of Covid-19 lockdown, power demand declines 25%

Electricity generation in the last week of April was down 25 per cent year-on-year, according to daily electricity generation data, suggesting a decline in economic activity even after the nationwide lockdown was partially lifted from April 20.

