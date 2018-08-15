Exclusion from Ayushman Bharat could deal a body blow to general insurers

Insurance companies clearly aren’t the winners in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, the Modi government’s omnibus health care plan for an estimated 108 million poor families. States don't want the companies as of now, and some of that uncertainty has made the expected launch of Ayushman Bharat–National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM) on Independence Day a non-starter.

For the 31 general insurers, the year 2018 has been their most disruptive, impacting two of their largest portfolios, motor and health. The two make up 39 per cent and 27 per cent of total premium ...