April refinery output down 29%, natural gas falls 19% as consumption tapers
Business Standard

Existing APMC laws restrict trade, competition: Ramesh Chand of NITI Aayog

He says that the APMC system did not evolve with changes in time and requirement

Topics
APMC mandis | agriculture sector | Lockdown

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

The Centre recently announced three steps that, if implemented properly, can provide alternative selling options to growers other than the existing regulated mandis and help in attracting private investments in farming. In an interview with Sanjeeb Mukherjee, NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand discusses these proposed changes.

Edited excerpts: The Centre has decided to bring a law that will facilitate the creation of marketing channels outside the Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs) for the growers and a framework for e-trading for farm produce. How restrictive had the APMCs ...

First Published: Sat, May 23 2020. 19:45 IST

