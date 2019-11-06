Exit from 51 PSUs can fetch govt 7 times disinvestment goal of Rs 1.05 trn

The disinvestment proceeds for the government could be in excess of Rs 7 trillion if it decides to exit from the 51 listed public sector units (PSUs) operating in non-strategic sectors, such as oil marketing, steel, railways, shipping, coal mining, and energy, showed an analysis by domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang. This is much higher than the government’s disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 trillion for 2019-2020.

Analysts say the huge divestment potential can help the government generate large sums of revenue for the foreseeable future. However, merchant bankers say to realise ...