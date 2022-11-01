JUST IN
Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years
India needs to be flexible as G-20 chief in face of global challenges: CEA
Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

Since FY17, the budget allocation for information commissions has shrunk by 82.7% from Rs 31.9 crore

Central Information Commission | Right to Information | Budget 2022

Anoushka Sawhney & Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

RTI
The RTI Act mandates that every information commission should consist of a chief information commissioner (CIC) and 10 information commissioners

The number of Right to Information (RTI) queries received in Financial Year 2021 (FY21) increased by 45.7 per cent to 1.33 million in six years, according to the Central Information Commission's annual report for 2020-21. However, the budget allocated to the information commissions has plunged.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 16:16 IST

