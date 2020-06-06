Experts question provisions of Centre's three agri market reform ordinances

A day after the promulgated three ordinances to free up inter-state trade in agriculture commodities, provide a regulatory framework for contract farming and amend the Essential Commodities Act, though welcomed, have raised several questions on some of the key provisions of the Acts.

Amendment To Essential Commodities Act

One big point of discord that relates to the amendments to the is the provision to invoke its controlling powers on the exempted food items if there is 100 per cent increase in retail price of horticulture produce or 50 per cent increase in retail price of non-perishable items as compared to the previous 12 months or last five years average whichever is lower.

Experts said this particular provision would restrict big-ticket investments in the sector, as such; increase in prices is random and such changes have been happening in the past regularly.

Cereals, pulses, edible oils, onions and potatoes have been pushed out of the EC Act and its provisions will apply only if the conditions of 100 per cent increase mentioned above sets in.





“So now onions are selling at Rs 15 a kilogram, if suppose the prices move to almost Rs 40 a kilogram in next 3-4 months will the government impose the stock limits. This is undoing the reform measures and will create uncertainty in the minds of people who wish to set up big storage facilities,” Ashok Gulati, Infosys Chair Professor for Agriculture in ICRIER told Business Standard.

Gulati said though the government has exempted ‘value chain participants’ from the provisions of the above mentioned clause but what happens if an Farmer-Producer Company (FPO) decided to store potatoes that it has bought from farmers? Will it be subjected to the same provisions, so also is the case of big traders?

Sukhpal Singh, Chairperson of Centre for Management in Agriculture in IIM-Ahmedabad said that sugar has been kept out of the provisions of the exempted foodstuffs, which means government will continue to exercise control over it.

Kiran Vissa, co-covenor of National Alliance for Sustainable Agriculture said that amendments to the EC Act has nothing to do with farmers welfare but instead meant to please big players and agriculture companies as small and marginal farmers don’t have that storage capacity to attract provisions of the EC Act.



However, member Ramesh Chand said that in the definition of ‘value chain participant’ that includes anyone involved in processing, packaging, storage, transportation and distribution, adequate leeway has been given.

Such persons can store the exempted goods upto their installed storage or producetion capacity without attracting stock limits.

To Free Inter-state Trade:

Experts said that there are lot of confusion on some of the definitions which unless fixed could lead to major implementation challenges.

In addition, the provision to refer all disputes in such forms of trade to the Sub-divisional magistrate or the conciliation board appointed by him gives lot of powers to the officer.

“Another point which I found missing is taxes on inter-state trade, now if a trader buys goods from other state what happens to taxes other than mandi tax and cess that is levied. Though GST will have taken care of lot of these issues, but some clarity could have been better,” Mahendra Dev, Director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research told Business Standard.

Dev said that role of FPOs will also become crucial in the inter-state act, as they too are sometimes not very over-board.

Sukhpal Singh, of IIM-Ahmedabad said that in the definitions, FPOs have been recognised as farmers; that is wrong, as they do not sell any produce but aggregate and purchase.

He said FPOs are not mentioned in the definition of persons who can do trade, which according to him is wrong. He said as per the Ordinance, anybody who is buying from one or more person is defined as a trader, but he is not a trader but a commission agent in the real world.

He said the Act lays down separate method of payment other than one mentioned for trader if any FPO or Cooperative Society buys which is wrong.

The Act says that a trader has to necessarily make payment to the farmer in such out of mandi transactions within three days of delivery of goods.

“The dispute resolution mechanism to me looks highly complicated,” Singh said.

However, on this, Ramesh Chand, member said that just to believe that all out of mandi trading will land up in dispute is false.

“In India, almost 70 million farmers sell milk daily to various agencies for last several years and there hasn’t been any big dispute so far, and here we talking of agriculture crops which are sold maximum 3-4 times in a year, how many of them will lead to dispute is a big question,” Chand said.

On Contract Farming

Sukhpal Singh says that the Act does not make it mandatory for anyone to enter into written agreements between buyers and seller. “So when you are having a law why haven’t you made written contracts mandatory,” Singh said.

He said fixing a guaranteed price for the produce as mentioned in the goes against the very grain of a contract. “That apart, in one of the provisions, the law says that bonus price will be determined on the basis of rates, so when the government believes that does not allow proper price discovery why is it fixing it to bonus rate,” Singh said.

Kiran Vissa said that his experience shows that despite having a law most seed companies in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana do not enter into any written contracts with farmers, which keeps them at a disadvantageous position as compared to companies.

However, Ramesh Chand said that lot of the problems and details in the agreement between the farmers and buyer will be ironed out in the agreement formats that will soon be circulated to the states that includes issues on area, acreage, place of delivery etc.