Experts see status quo, will read between lines: BS monetary policy poll

The c (RBI) would not want to change its rates or stance in the August 6 monetary policy announcement, according to economists and bond market participants, who said they would pay attention to the language to gauge if the ultra-accommodative policies have run their course.

The repo rate would likely remain at 4 per cent, the reverse repo at 3.35 per cent, and the stance would stay “accommodative”, expected all of the participants in a Business Standard policy poll of 15 economists and bond traders. There was no debate on this issue considering the six-member monetary ...