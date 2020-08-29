Experts suggest policy changes to boost coronavirus research & development

Calls for development of a research ecosystem have been getting louder, as a conseq­uence of the pandemic. An expert group — comprising industry doyens, senior government officials, and academia — has submitted a detailed report to the government explaining the policy changes required to boost research and development (R&D) in the pharmaceutical space.

The government had, on Tuesday, said it was temporarily allowing investments in R&D for Covid-19 drugs and vaccines as fulfilment of a company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations. Pharma industry ...