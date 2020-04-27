Explained in numbers: Covid-19 lockdown impact on states' GST revenues

Several rating agencies have changed their estimates of India’s 2020-21 GDP growth after the imposition of lockdown. So, there cannot be one number for revenues foregone.

However, if it is assumed that the state-level GDPs will go down by 1 per cent than what was assumed, all the states may see around Rs 5,000 crore of GST collections in 2020-21, according to legislative research institute PRS. This is 0.17% of combined GDPs in FY21.