Exports grow 5% in September in another sign of economic recovery

Exports grew, for the first time in 7 months, by 5.27 per cent in September. Together with GST collections and PMI numbers, this shows signs of recovery.

Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that exports stood at $27.50 billion in September 2020 against $26.02 billion in the same period last year.



"Another indicator of the rapid recovery of as it surpasses pre-Covid levels across parameters," he tweeted.

His tweet further said that exports took a leap in September as Atmanirbhar Bharat emerged stronger from Covid.



Exports at $27.50 billion in September is higher than $27.65 billion in February which was a pre- month in the true sense. In March, when the country was under for about a week, exports stood at $21.41 billion, contracting by 34.57 per cent. The following month they fell by an unprecedented 60 per cent due to total



Even before Covid-19, exports had been falling with only February numbers showing growth.

