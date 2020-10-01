Exports grow 5% in September in another sign of economic recovery

-
-
Exports grew, for the first time in 7 months, by 5.27 per cent in September. Together with GST collections and PMI numbers, this shows signs of recovery.
Commerce & Industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted that exports stood at $27.50 billion in September 2020 against $26.02 billion in the same period last year.
"Another indicator of the rapid recovery of Indian economy as it surpasses pre-Covid levels across parameters," he tweeted.
His tweet further said that exports took a leap in September as Atmanirbhar Bharat emerged stronger from Covid.
Exports at $27.50 billion in September is higher than $27.65 billion in February which was a pre-lockdown month in the true sense. In March, when the country was under lockdown for about a week, exports stood at $21.41 billion, contracting by 34.57 per cent. The following month they fell by an unprecedented 60 per cent due to total lockdown.
Even before Covid-19, exports had been falling with only February numbers showing growth.
