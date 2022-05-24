Exports rises 21% to $23.7 billion during May 1 to 21, shows data

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
What drove India's exports to record $400 billion?
India plans urea import deal with Iran using rupee payments: Report
Ready to support India in diversifying its energy imports: White House
China's December coal imports fall, 2021 imports highest since 2013
-
The country's exports rose by 21.1 per cent to $23.7 billion during May 1-21, on account of healthy growth in various sectors, such as petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods, an official said.
During the second week of this month (May 15-21), the exports grew by about 24 per cent to $8.03 billion, the official added.
Petroleum products, engineering, and electronic goods' exports during May 1-21 expanded by 81.1 per cent, about 17 per cent and about 44 per cent, respectively.
The total figure for May is likely to be realised by the commerce ministry in June.
In April, the exports rose by 30.7 per cent to $40.19 billion. Imports during the month grew by 30.97 per cent to $60.3 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU