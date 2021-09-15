Exports surge 45.8% in Aug to $33 bn; trade deficit widens to $13.8 bn

-
ALSO READ
India's exports rise nearly 40% in second week of August, shows data
Exporters' profit margins under pressure even as demand picks up
India merchandise exports to grow 33% to $98.45 bn in Q2 of FY22: Exim Bank
Merchandise exports to grow 6.9% year-on-year in 2021-22: India Ratings
Exporters want steel, pharmaceuticals sectors under RoDTEP scheme
-
India exported goods worth $33.38 billion in August, up 45.76 per cent year-on-year (YoY), amid robust external demand, data released by the commerce and industry ministry showed.
The 45 per cent surge can be partly attributed to the impact of low base due to disruption caused by Covid-19. Items such as engineering products, gems and jewellery and petroleum products continued to drive growth.
Exports have been consistently rising and stayed above the $30-billion mark since March. On a sequential basis, exports fell 6 per cent from the record level of $35.43 billion in July. As compared to pre-Covid levels, the growth was 27 per cent compared to August 2019. On a cumulative basis, India’s merchandise exports in April-August was $256.17 billion, up 44.04 per cent YoY and up 15.79 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. This translates into India achieving close to two-thirds of its exports target of $400 billion for the current fiscal year.
Merchandise imports continued to widen at $47.09 billion in August, up 51.72 per cent YoY, resulting in a trade deficit of $13.81 billion, a four-month high.
“As state-wise restrictions have lifted, and economic activity and mobility have recovered, the merchandise trade deficit has widened steadily to $13.9 billion in August 2021 from the eight-month low of $6.3 billion in May 2021. The predominant drivers behind widening of the trade deficit have been gold and oil imports,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.
“With gold imports likely to ease in the ongoing month on account of the inauspicious period, the merchandise trade deficit may moderate under $10 billion in September 2021,” Nayar added.
Non-oil imports in August stood at $35.43 billion, up 44.13 per cent YoY, while oil imports were $11.64 billion, an increase of 80.64 per cent. “In this connection, it is mentioned that the global Brent price ($/bbl) has increased by 58.20 per cent in August 2021 vis-a-vis August 2020, according to data available from World Bank,” the department of commerce said in a statement.
Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports were $28.67 billion in August, up 37.33 per cent YoY. “The buoyancy continues in August with resilient demand in India’s major export markets. Non-petroleum and non-jewellery exports, which signify manufacturing activity in India, have grown about 25 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year,” said Prahalathan Iyer, chief general manager, research & analysis, Exim Bank.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU