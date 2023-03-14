External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

The external environment has worsened further. While the Finnish economy entered into a recession, Swedish economic growth also dipped. The Finnish (GDP) dropped 0.6 per cent in October-December, 2022. It was the second quarter of negative growth, which is a technical definition of recession. Swedish GDP fell by 0.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to the same period a year earlier. However, it was still not in recession.