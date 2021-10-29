Facebook goes full Meta with new name, logo. Is that what consumers want?

-
ALSO READ
Meta? Horizon? Facebook renaming report sparks viral speculation
Mahindra & Mahindra unveils brand new logo for SUV Portfolio
Zuckerberg loses $7 bn in hours as Facebook crash takes down firm's stock
Zuckerberg denies Facebook puts profit over users' safety
Trump era unravels Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg's Facebook pairing
-
It’s “Meta.” After a week of intense speculation, Mark Zuckerberg revealed a new name and logo for Facebook rooted in the social-networking giant’s ambition to develop a digital world that would replace the current version of the internet.
The metaverse Zuckerberg envisions will be a place where consumers can play, socialize and even run a business, all within a computer-generated virtual environment.
In one way, the name is apt. At the end of his virtual keynote, Zuckerberg noted how he was inspired by the origin of the term “meta,” which comes from the Greek word meaning “beyond.” To him, it suggests there is “always more to build.” Judging from his presentation, that would be an accurate assessment of Facebook’s progress thus far.
Zuckerberg didn’t offer much in terms of tangible software or hardware developments. Yes, there was confirmation Facebook was working on a new, more advanced virtual-reality headset and an augmented-reality device, but we already knew that. Instead, we were left to imagine a new digital universe, in which avatars of ourselves and friends and co-workers mingle seamlessly thanks to still-to-be-developed technology.
The timing for the rebrand is, of course, convenient. After whistle-blower Frances Haugen’s credible testimony before the Senate about Facebook’s harmful effects, there is more unity and momentum in Congress to rein in the tech giant. The name change certainly could help get negative coverage out of the headlines for a few days. But as a diversionary tactic, it’s unlikely to work for long.
Facebook’s supporters will note that the billions of dollars the company plans to invest make it far more likely to succeed. But even an enormous chunk of money is no guarantee in technology. Take Advanced Micro Devices Inc., which has spent a fraction of what Intel Corp. has devoted to research and development over the last few years and still has been able to develop better-performing chips.
But what might be the undertaking’s biggest challenge is that it isn’t clear whether the public really wants Facebook to win the eventual metaverse.
In recent years, Facebook has alienated some users amid a raft of data privacy scandals and growing outrage over algorithms that amplified harmful content. It’s hard to imagine that consumers, especially the younger ones that Facebook/Meta hopes to capture, will be any more persuaded to commit to the company’s vision now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU