FAME subsidy violation: Two-wheeler EVs under fire for pricing breach

The ex-factory price norm was added to the FAME scheme to make E2Ws affordable for buyers and also boost sales

Topics
Electric vehicles in India | Electric Vehicles | FAME India programme

Nitin Kumar  |  New Delhi 

E-scooter

The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is widening the scope of investigation into the alleged misappropriation of the FAME subsidy for electric vehicles (EVs). The ministry has asked some of the top players in the electric two-wheeler space to explain how the maximum ex-factory price cap was being breached.

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 21:50 IST

