Farming share in GDP may rise about 18% in FY21, but will the tiller gain?

Agriculture has been among the few bright spots in an otherwise gloomy Covid-19-affected economic scenario and is expected to clock a positive growth in FY21, as per the first advanced estimate released a few weeks back.

However, the extent to which this has translated into higher incomes for farmers remains to be seen because the same provisional data puts inflation impact in 2020-21 at about 3.9 per cent, down from 7.4 per cent in 2019-20. The WPI inflation data has been taken till November 2020, after which prices of some food items, particularly protein-rich produce such as ...