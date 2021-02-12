FDI changes fully compliant with India's WTO commitments: Parkash

-
ALSO READ
Govt considers easing rules to attract FDI in construction sector: Report
FDI into India increases 37% to $43.85 billion during Apri-Nov 2020
FDI equity inflows into India decline 60% in Q1 to $6.56 bn: DPIIT
Safe investment destination: FDI equity inflows in India cross $500 billion
FDI up 16% to $27.1 bn in Apr-Aug compared to $23.35 bn year ago: Govt data
-
Changes made in the FDI norms last year, which made it mandatory for firms of a country sharing land border with India to seek government nod for all investments, are fully compliant with New Delhi's commitments under WTO, Parliament was informed on Friday.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Som Parkash said in the meetings of the Council for Trade in Services under WTO held in October and November last year, China had raised concern on the changes made in India's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy through Press Note 3 of 2020.
The changes have mandated that an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government approval route.
"In response, India asserted that FDI from all members of World Trade Organization (WTO), including China, continues to be permitted and the measures are fully compliant with its commitments under WTO," the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said.
In a separate reply on exports of COVID-19 vaccines, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, are covered under a common ITC HS codes - 30022019 (other single vaccine) and 30022029 (other mixed vaccine).
In trade parlance, every product is categorised under a code. It helps in the systematic classification of goods across the globe.
India's export of vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, stood at around USD 125.93 million (other single vaccine) and USD 226.74 million (other mixed vaccine) during April-January 2020-21.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU