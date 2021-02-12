Budget 2021 aimed at sustainable economic growth in medium term: FM in RS

-
ALSO READ
Budget 2021 LIVE: Budget is a shot in the arm for Indian economy, says S&P
LIVE: FM rejects 'budget for the rich' allegation, cites steps for poor
Meet Team Sitharaman: Officials who are helping FM prepare Budget 2021
Banking on Budget: The five areas of focus for FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Atmanirbhar Kisan: FM Sitharaman allows mandis to access Agri Infra Fund
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that Budget 2021 is "an instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and that it is aimed "at maintaining sustainable economic growth in medium term". While replying to a debate on Budget in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Budget 2021 clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the PM had during his long elected tenure - both as CM of Gujarat and as PM of this country."
Stimulus provision in Budget 2021, which was presented on Febuary 1, is for economic revival, reforms taken during coronavirus pandemic to revive growth, informed the union minister.
"It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas provided for 80 million people and cash was directly given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," Sitharaman added.
Infrastructure creation, continuing reforms, transparency of accounts are features of Budget 2021, said Sitharaman.
She also responded to Opposition's criticism of Budget 2021 over privatisation.
"It has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse this government of working only for cronies," said Sitharaman.
"Over 1.67 crore houses have been completed under PM Awas Yojana. Is it for rich? Over 2.67 cr households electrified under PM Saubhagya Yojana since Oct 2017. Total value of orders placed on government e-market is Rs 8,22,077 crore. Are they being given to big companies? They're being given to MSMEs," she added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU