Budget 2021 aimed at sustainable economic growth in medium term: FM in RS

Finance Minister on Friday said in Rajya Sabha that Budget 2021 is "an instrument for Aatmanirbhar Bharat" and that it is aimed "at maintaining sustainable economic growth in medium term". While replying to a debate on Budget in Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said, "Budget 2021 clearly draws on the experience, the administrative capacities and also exposure that the PM had during his long elected tenure - both as CM of Gujarat and as PM of this country."

Stimulus provision in Budget 2021, which was presented on Febuary 1, is for economic revival, reforms taken during coronavirus pandemic to revive growth, informed the union minister.

"It is worth mentioning that 800 million people were provided free foodgrains, free cooking gas provided for 80 million people and cash was directly given to 400 million people, farmers, women, divyang and also the poor and needy," Sitharaman added.



Infrastructure creation, continuing reforms, transparency of accounts are features of Budget 2021, said Sitharaman.

She also responded to Opposition's criticism of Budget 2021 over privatisation.

"It has now become a sort of habit for some in the Opposition to constantly allege, in spite of what we are doing for the poor and the steps taken for helping the poor and needy of this country, a false narrative is created to accuse this government of working only for cronies," said Sitharaman.

"Over 1.67 crore houses have been completed under PM Awas Yojana. Is it for rich? Over 2.67 cr households electrified under PM Saubhagya Yojana since Oct 2017. Total value of orders placed on government e-market is Rs 8,22,077 crore. Are they being given to big companies? They're being given to MSMEs," she added.

