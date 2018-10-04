Final decision on Air India support package in 10 days: Aviation official

The government would take a final decision of the support package sought by in 10 days’ time, agency Reuters quoted an unnamed aviation official as saying.

The agency added, quoting the same source, that a decision on relief package for other airlines was still under discussion.

Earlier, the finance ministry was reported to have turned down Air India’s Rs 300-billion fund-infusion proposal in the absence of a clear turnaround plan. The civil had sought this package to wipe out the debt obligation of the state-owned airline, which was defaulting on salary disbursements and payments to vendors.

The airline has a total debt of Rs 500 billion. Of that, around Rs 220 billion has been termed unsustainable.

The finance ministry had asked to transfer its non-core assets and subsidiaries to a special-purpose vehicle. Those assets were to be monetised for reducing the company’s unsustainable portion of the debt.