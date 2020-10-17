FinMin kick-starts Budget making exercise amid contraction pressure

The on Friday kicked off the exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2021-22 amid the urgency to push economic growth hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The upcoming Budget will be crucial for the country as it will have to deal with impact of pandemic which has affected all segments of the economy, including revenue collection, disinvestment, expenditure, exports and food prices.

The nearly one-month long exercise to finalise the Revised Estimate for FY21 and Budget Estimate for FY22 began on Friday.