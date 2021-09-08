FinMin regularly tracking resolution of tax portal bugs with Infosys: CBDT

A week before the deadline given to to fix glitches on the Income portal gets over, the on Wednesday said it is continuously engaged with the company to ensure a smooth filing experience to taxpayers. It, meanwhile, rolled out statistics to prove a point that the problems on the portal are being addressed.

"The Ministry of Finance has been regularly monitoring the resolution of issues with Ltd which is the Managed Services Provider for the project," the Board said in a statement.

A number of technical issues are being progressively addressed and there has been a positive trend reflected in the statistics of the various filings on the portal, it said.

Over 88.3 million unique taxpayers have logged in till September seven, 2021 with a daily average of over 1.55 million in the month so far.

The Return (ITR) filing has increased to 320,000 daily in September and 11.9 million for AY 2021-22 have been filed. Of these, over 7.62 million taxpayers have used the online utility of the portal to file the returns.

"It is encouraging to note that over 9.49 million ITRs have also been e-verified, which is necessary for processing by the Centralised Processing Centre. Of this, 707,000 ITRs have been processed," the Board said.

Taxpayers have been able to view over 874,000 notices issued by the Department under its faceless proceedings, of which, over 261,000 responses have been filed. An average of 8,285 notices for e-proceedings are being issued and 5,889 responses are being filed in September, 2021 on a daily basis, it said.

It further said over 1.06 million statutory forms have been submitted including 786,000 TDS statements, 103,000 form 10A for registration of trusts, institutions, 87,000 form 10E for arrears of salary, 10,000 form 35 for appeal.

Aadhaar- PAN linking has been done by 6.64 million taxpayers and over 1.46 million e-PAN have been allotted. These two facilities are being availed of by over 50,000 taxpayers on a daily basis in September, 2021, it said.

The has last month summoned managing director and chief executive officer Salil Parekh over troubles with the new income (I-T) e-filing portal. The website went live earlier this year, but has been marred by glitches since its launch on June seven. Taxpayers and professionals have reported glitches and difficulties in the portal since then.

The IT major was asked to resolve problems on the portal by September 15.