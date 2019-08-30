JUST IN
Nomura cuts 2020 India growth forecast to 6.9%; pegs global growth at 3.3%
Business Standard

Fiscal deficit crosses 77% of budgeted target in first 4 months of FY20

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were Rs 3.39 trillion, while total expenditure was Rs 9.47 trillion, government data showed

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

fiscal deficit
fiscal deficit

India's fiscal deficit in the four months through July stood at Rs 5.48 trillion or 77.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were Rs 3.39 trillion, while total expenditure was Rs 9.47 trillion, government data showed.

The government has set a fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for 2019/20, same as 2018/19.
Fri, August 30 2019. 15:53 IST

