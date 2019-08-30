Fiscal deficit crosses 77% of budgeted target in first 4 months of FY20

India's in the four months through July stood at Rs 5.48 trillion or 77.8% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year, government data showed on Friday.

Net tax receipts in the first four months of the fiscal year were Rs 3.39 trillion, while total expenditure was Rs 9.47 trillion, government data showed.

The government has set a target of 3.3% for 2019/20, same as 2018/19.