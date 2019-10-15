JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

RCEP nations target final 10-day window to close talks by October 22
Business Standard

FM Niramala Sitharaman defends govt's policies after husband's remarks

In the article, Prabhakar said the BJP should adopt the Rao-Singh economic model, which paved the way for liberalisation of the economy, instead of "critiquing the Nehruvian socialism"

BS Reporter 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Monday defended the government’s policies after her husband Parakala Prabhakar attributing the economic slowdown to the Narendra Modi regime’s policies.

“Please keep one thing in mind. If we talk about deep reforms, then between 2014 and 2019, so many fundamental reforms have happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Did GST and IBC happen during the Congress rule?” Sitharaman told reporters when asked about her husband’s remark at a press conference.

In the article, Prabhakar said the BJP should adopt the Rao-Singh economic model, which paved the way for liberalisation of the economy, instead of “critiquing the Nehruvian socialism”.

First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 01:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU