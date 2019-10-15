FM Niramala Sitharaman defends govt's policies after husband's remarks

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Monday defended the government’s policies after her husband Parakala Prabhakar attributing the economic slowdown to the regime’s policies.

“Please keep one thing in mind. If we talk about deep reforms, then between 2014 and 2019, so many fundamental reforms have happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Did GST and IBC happen during the Congress rule?” Sitharaman told reporters when asked about her husband’s remark at a press conference.

In the article, Prabhakar said the BJP should adopt the Rao-Singh economic model, which paved the way for liberalisation of the economy, instead of “critiquing the Nehruvian socialism”.