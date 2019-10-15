FM Niramala Sitharaman defends govt's policies after husband's remarks

-
ALSO READ
IBC Bill won't encroach on SC domain, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Challenges for Sitharaman, India's first full-time woman finance minister
Nirmala Sitharaman's appointment as finance minister surprises Dalal Street
CCD crisis: Business failures should not be taboo, says Nirmala Sitharaman
GST Council cracks the whip on profiteering, okays Aadhaar for registration
-
Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Monday defended the government’s policies after her husband Parakala Prabhakar attributing the economic slowdown to the Narendra Modi regime’s policies.
“Please keep one thing in mind. If we talk about deep reforms, then between 2014 and 2019, so many fundamental reforms have happened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Did GST and IBC happen during the Congress rule?” Sitharaman told reporters when asked about her husband’s remark at a press conference.
In the article, Prabhakar said the BJP should adopt the Rao-Singh economic model, which paved the way for liberalisation of the economy, instead of “critiquing the Nehruvian socialism”.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU