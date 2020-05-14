JUST IN
FM Sitharaman press conference LIVE: Help for farmers, workers expected

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced measures of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion. Stay tuned with Business Standard for FM press conference live updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

FM conference LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday announce a second set of measures that are part of a Rs 20 trillion fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support India’s economy, which has been battered by a 51-day lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

Sitharaman on Wednesday announced measures of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion to provide relief to small businesses; taxpayers; shadow banks; power distribution companies; real estate; organised sector employees; and contractors working with the government.

Modi, in an address to the nation on Monday, said the package was equivalent to 10 per cent of India’s gross domestic product, and was aimed at the multitudes out of work and businesses reeling from the impact of the prolonged shutdown.

Opposition leaders and some economists said Wednesday’s measures fell short of expectations as no relief was announced for millions of migrant workers who have lost jobs after the national lockdown.

