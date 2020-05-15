FM Sitharaman LIVE: Govt to announce third set of measures for stimulus

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the third tranche of stimulus as part of Rs 20 trillion fiscal and monetary package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Finance Minister had on Thursday announced Rs 3.16 trillion support for vulnerable sections, including migrant workers, farmers, tribals, street vendors, and the middle class — all hit hard by the lockdown. Three of the nine measures announced on Thursday were targeted at migrant labourers, who have been bearing the brunt of the lockdown. To enable migrants to get concessional food items through ration shops, the finance minister announced a one-nation-one-ration card scheme that would cover 83 per cent of workers who have ration cards or 670 million beneficiaries by August this year.
Sitharaman had on Wednesday announced measures of nearly Rs 5.94 trillion to provide relief to small businesses, taxpayers, shadow banks, power distribution companies, real estate, organised sector employees, and contractors working with the government. The announcements were aimed at micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME).
