LIVE: FM Sitharaman to hold press conference as worries for economy grow
FM Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce steps to revive India's economic growth. Catch all LIVE updates here
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | Photo: PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is holding a press briefing, amid expectations that the government would announce steps to revive the country's economic growth.
India's GDP growth in January-March slid to a near five-year low of 5.8 per cent, and most analysts expect the data due later this month to show that growth in April-June faltered even further.
Domestic passenger vehicle sales, a key economic indicator, plunged an annual 31 per cent in July - the steepest recorded pace of decline in nearly two decades.
