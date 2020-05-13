FM's extension of completion timelines a big relief for construction firms

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a relaxation in the completion timelines for the construction contracts on Wednesday comes as a breather for companies grappling with the Covid-19 crisis and exodus of migrant labour, Many of these firms will now be able to complete a lot of contractual obligations in the extended time period.





ALSO READ: FM announces Rs 90,000 cr liquidity infusion in power distribution sector

In some major relief to contractors, the FM said an extension of up to six months has been provided by all central agencies such as Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Central Public Works Department (CPWD). The respite covers all the construction-related activity and goods and services contracts.

It also covers obligations like completion of work, intermediate milestones and extension of concession period in PPP (public-private-partnership) contracts.

In order to ease the cash flow position of the companies, the government agencies will partially release bank guarantees.



ALSO READ: LIVE: Economic package will empower entrepreneurs, says PM Modi

"For road sector contractors and PPP concessionaires, a standstill period of 6 months has been announced with no associated penalties for not meeting project milestones, automatic extension of contract period etc. This is another example of simplifying the investment climate with contractors or concessionaires not having to seek extension on a case by case basis," Arindam Guha, Partner, Leader – Government and Public Sector, Deloitte India on FM's announcement for Road contractors.