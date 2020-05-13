FM announces Rs 90,000 cr liquidity infusion in power distribution sector

In her 15-point agenda to boost the economy, Finance Minister announced a special liquidity infusion scheme for the ailing sector. The Centre is hopeful of infusing close to Rs 90,000 crore in state-owned companies (discoms).

The loan scheme however will come come with several riders, said senior officials.

"Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will infuse liquidity in the to the extent of Rs 90,000 crores in two equal instalments. This amount will be used by to pay their dues to transmission and generation companies," the finance minister said in her address.

The national aggregate technical and commercial loss (AT&C) or (power supply loss due to inefficient system) of was at 20.8 per cent and its financial loss was Rs 18,316 crore as on December 2019. This has impacted the payment capacity of discoms to power generating companies (gencos) and transmission companies (transcos).

Discoms overdues to gencos touched a record Rs 92,000 crore in February this year. This paper reported recently, Centre is drafting a scheme for discoms to clear their dues. However, it will come with several caveats and will be conditional.

Senior government officials said the scheme is voluntary, unlike previous reform measures for discoms. "It is a special loan, not any dole. Discoms who have state guarantee against the borrowing and meet the criteria will be extended the loan," said an official. He said the contours of the scheme are still under process.





Last discom reform scheme UDAY, launched in 2017, concluded in the last fiscal. It aimed at financial and operational restructuring of the discoms. After clearing debt from their balance-sheet by issuing bonds, most discoms are again incurring financial losses. This is mostly owing to skewed cost-price ratio and inefficient subsidy system. Additionally, not many have shown improvement in reducing their operational losses.

Senior executive with one of the lending agencies said the loan amount to a discom would be the amount owed to it by the respective state government. "Loan to a discom would be against the subsidy amount that the state pays it and the unpaid dues of the several state government departments to the discoms," said the executive. Any subsidy in electricity bill given by discoms is paid by the state at the end of financial year. Several discoms also face pending dues from government departments. These add to the financial burden on the discoms.

“The scheme is for clearing dues of only private and central government owned power generating units. Also, unless the state government of the respective discom gives sovereign guarantee and allocates fund from their budget, the discom will not get any grant from PFC and REC,” said an official.

Vivek Sharma, Senior Director - Energy, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory, said, "Rs 90k crore stimulus to clear outstanding dues is positive as it will ease liquidity pressure. But this is certainly a short-term measure. The larger issue of discoms' financial sustainability and turnaround remains a matter a concern.”

Further to ease the cost pressure on discoms during the current lockdown, the finance minister also announced that central government owned power generating companies will give a rebate to discoms. "This will be on the condition that the same is passed on to the final consumers as a relief towards their fixed charges," said the FM.

The details of quantum of rebate were not shared by the government. Power minister R K Singh wrote on Twitter that, rebate would be for the period of March 24 to May 17.