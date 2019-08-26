FM's measures should help revive demand in festive season: Bajaj Finance MD

Rajeev Jain, managing director of Bajaj Finance, one of the largest players in the NBFC sector responds to questions on the impact of the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week, in a conversation with Surajeet Das Gupta. Edited excerpts: The sector needs fresh funding more than refinance.

Will the increase in NBFC refinance limit by 50 per cent help? This measure should help the HFC sector improve their liquidity condition. However, the larger share may be garnered by good quality HFCs that are not facing liquidity issues. The NHB has recently started ...