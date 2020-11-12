FM's move on circle rate-deal value gap may not help much in Mumbai, Delhi

The Finance Minister’s move to increase the differential between circle rates and agreement value from 10 per cent to 20 per cent for homes up to Rs 2 crore is unlikely to have any major impact in and NCR, as house values are above Rs 2 crore in the country’s two largest property markets.

Earlier, the difference between circle rate and agreement was allowed up to 10 per cent. Above that, it was treated as income in the hands of buyer and seller. The new relaxation is allowed upto June 30, 2021.

Niranjan Hiranandani ,managing director of Hiranandani Communities said that due to a cap of Rs 2 crore it would not help developers and buyers in cities such as and where prices are above Rs 2 crore in main suburbs of the cities.

“Though it would help in smaller cities, they should remove the Rs 2 crore cap. They should apply it to commercial also,” Hiranandani said.

Sharad Mittal, chief executive, Motilal Oswal said while the announcement would certainly help the sector liquidate inventory as it brings more home buyers to the fore, the impact will be limited as unsold inventory is highest in and NCR markets where properties values are higher than Rs. 2 crore.

Nirmala Sitharaman was upbeat when she said:“A lot of inventory will get cleared and buyers will pay less tax on differential between circle rates and agreement value.”

Sitharaman said the move would help middle class which wants to buy at a time when there is “supply side boom” and inventories are building up.

“For homebuyers, it is a clear added financial benefit to round off the existing offers and discounts. Additionally, the consequential relief up to 20 per cent to buyers of these units under Section 56(2)(x) of the IT Act for the said period will definitely boost demand, especially in the affordable and mid segments,” said Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Property Consultants.

Puri said for developers, this move will help clear unsold stock. As per Anarock Research, there are around 545,000unsold units across the top-7 cities priced up to Rs 1.5 crore while another 49,290 units priced between Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2.5 crore.

Developers in Bengaluru cheered the announcement.

“This (relaxation) will give a lot of ease for sales. And good thing is that it is only for first sale only,” said Irfan Razack, chairman at Prestige Estates Projects, a Bengaluru based developer.

The FM also announced an additional outlay of Rs 18,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana (PMAY–Urban) which is over and above the Rs 8,000 crore already spent this year. It will help 1.2 million houses to be grounded and 1.8 million houses to be completed.

“This will help bridge the housing gap in the country to a good extent and is simultaneously an excellent economic growth driver by creating more employment,” Puri of Anarock said.

As of August 2020, a total of 1.06 crore homes had already been sanctioned in the country, of which 33 per cemt or around. 3.52 million homes are completed while another 6.62 million units have been grounded for construction.

Sitharaman also announced a new Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 2.0, which will cover the mid-sized companies in the 26 stressed sectors which includes real estate. These sectors were left out by the ECLGS 1.0 scheme and the corporate loan restructuring announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the stressed sectors.

However, the real estate stocks did not respond much to FM’s announcements.

BSE Realty Index closed the day at 1884.1, about 0.8 per cent higher than Wednesday’s close.

DLF, the country’s largest developer, ended at Rs 182.6, or about 0.2 per cent lower than previous close.