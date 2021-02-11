FM seeks Parliament nod for Rs 6.28 trillion of additional gross spending

-
ALSO READ
Defence allocation remains same, IAF gets highest capital boost in Budget
Old wine, new bottle
Infra thrust: Capital-intensive sectors get boost in Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021: Protectionist ways not enough, need infra push, say experts
Budget 2021: Protectionist ways not enough, need infra push, say experts
-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought Parliament's approval for additional cash outgo of Rs 4.12 trillion, one of the highest ever in the second supplementary demand for grants in a financial year.
The cash request is part of the total gross additional spending, pegged at Rs 6.28 trillion, after accounting for Rs 2.15 trillion of savings or reallocation from ministries with under-utilised funds.
However, the provision for this gross additional spending was already being made in the revised estimates of the Union Budget announced on February 1.
Of the total cash outgo, Rs 64,598 crore is towards enhanced expenditure fertiliser subsidy under AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 3.0 and Rs 20,466 crore for capital outlay for defence services have been sought.
Sources said that the reason for higher cash demand is on account of stimulus packages announced amid pandemic. Secondly, there were only two demands for grants in this fiscal, instead of three, due to scrapping of the winter session.
ALSO READ: Industry must live up to expectations: India Inc after PM's remarks
To maximise the investments in roads and transport, additional expenses of Rs 5,030 crore have been sought owing to investment in National Highway Authority, Bharat Mala Pariyojna etc. Another Rs 4,970 crore was sought towards major development in the road development programs. While cash outgo of Rs 3,457 crore was also made towards Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program.
To augment the health infrastructure to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the country, the government has sought Rs 1,497 crore for meeting additional expenditure towards Grants-in-aid General under various schemes including Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.
After the presentation of the Budget and during the remaining parts of the financial year, the Finance Ministry moves ‘Supplementary Demands for Grants’ in Parliament. Basically, it comprises proposals related to additional expenditure over and above what is prescribed in the Budget. This additional expenditure is met through two means — net cash outgo or cash supplementary and savings of various Ministries/ Departments or technical supplementary. Cash supplements require the government to go for new means or better use of means.
“Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of '6,28,379.99 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to '4,12,653.48 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to '2,15,725 crore. Besides, token provision of '151 lakh is being sought, one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving new service, said the second Demands for Grants which includes 79 grants and 2 appropriations.
In the first batch of the current fiscal, the government has sought parliament’s nod for Rs 2.36 lakh crore of additional gross expenditure of which Rs 1.67 lakh crore was net cash outgo.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU