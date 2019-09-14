FM Sitharaman's key announcements to boost realty and export sectors

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamam on Saturday announced further relief measures for the economy on Saturday to boost the realty and export sectors.
She announced a new scheme -- Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product (RoDTEP) -- to incentivise exporters at an estimated cost of Rs 50,000 crore to the exchequer. She said RoDTEP will replace the existing incentive schemes and "will more than adequately incentivise exporters than the existing schemes put together".
Here are the key announcements:
On Exports
On Housing
On Tax
