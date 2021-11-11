FM Sitharaman to meet heads of banks, other institutions next week

-
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to meet heads of banks and financial institutions next week to remove friction in credit flow to productive sectors of the economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The two-day conference, beginning November 17, would see participation from all public sector banks and financial institutions (FIs).
Besides, CEOs of top six private sector lenders and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, Shriram Transport Finance and Tata Capital, would also be present.
