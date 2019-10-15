FMCG slowdown gets worse in Q2 as consumer sentiment remains tepid

India’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market slowed to a five-quarter low in the July-September (Q2) period as consumer sentiment remained tepid. The Nielsen data quoted by industry executives indicates that value and volume growth in Q2 have come down to levels of 5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, as against a moving annual total (MAT) of 9 per cent and 7 per cent for the market.

MAT is calculated over the last 12 months. In April-June (Q1), the domestic FMCG market reported volume and value growth of 6.2 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, while in January-March, ...