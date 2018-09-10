Foreign automakers struggle on commercial vehicle route: Here's why

Truckmaker MAN, part of the Volkswagen group, decided to shut its India shop last month after 12 years of operations. In June this year, Swedish commercial vehicle maker Scania decided to stop producing luxury buses in India.

American truckmaker Navistar exited India by walking out of a joint venture (JV) with Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) about five years ago. In a country where foreign brands control the lion’s share of the car market and over one-third of the two-wheeler market, 90 per cent of the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) market is dominated by domestic ...