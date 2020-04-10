Foreign exchange reserves decline $902 million to $474.66 billion: RBI data

India's declined by $902 million to $474.66 billion in the week to April 3 due to a fall in foreign currency assets, said on Friday.



In the previous week, the reserves had surged by $5.65 billion to $475.56 billion, according to the latest data, agency PTI reported.

The reserves had touched a life-time high of $487.23 billion in the week to March 6, after it rose by $5.69 billion.

During 2020-21, have risen by almost $62 billion.



In the reporting week ended April 3, the foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by $547 million to $439.12 billion.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the

The gold reserve also declined by $340 million to $30.55 billion in the reporting week, the showed.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $5 million to $1.43 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF dipped by $19 million to $3.57 billion, the data showed.