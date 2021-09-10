Foreign portfolio investors make net investment of Rs 7575 cr in Sep so far

-
ALSO READ
Steps to undertake while conducting a mid-year review of your portfolio
Explained: How foreign portfolio investors view the 'India story'
Nomura sees Nifty at 15,340 by March'22; sees risks to FII flows in FY22
Foreign portfolio investors turn tech-lite but analysts are positive
Value of FPI, LIC and retail holdings hits record highs in Q4, shows data
-
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have so far made a total net investment of Rs 7,575 crore in India so far in September, as per NSDL data.
The net investment in the equities segment stood at Rs 4,385 crore, while that in the debt segment stood at Rs 3,220 crore, including those debt investments made through VRR.
However, hybrid securities, consisting of the investments in REITs and InvITs, have witnessed a net outflow of Rs 30 crore.
The total net investment last year stood at Rs 16,556 crore.
The inflow of FPIs continues amid a recovery in the economy and improving macroeconomic numbers.
This week, both the key Indian equity indices scaled new highs. The BSE Sensex, on Tuesday touched a record intra-day high of 58,553.07 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit its all-time high of 17,436.50 points.
In its Monthly Economic Review for August 2021, the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry on Thursday also noted that global investors are optimistic and upbeat about the Indian economy and are coming in with more investments.
"Buoyed by improvement in economic indicators post ebbing of the second wave, global investors remain upbeat about India's growth story contributing further to FDI and FPI inflows," it said.
The ministry noted that India's foreign exchange reserves surged to a record high of $633.56 billion as on August 27, 2021, as per the report.
--IANS
rrb/sn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU